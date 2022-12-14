'My sister told my parents I had a bump' | 7-year-old cancer survivor gets surprise of a lifetime

Scarlett Shupp was diagnosed with cancer when she was 4 years-old. Thursday night she and her family received a special surprise at Nats Park.

WASHINGTON — Scarlett Shupp, a 7-year-old cancer survivor from Falling Waters, West Virginia got a special surprise Wednesday night in the District.

Scarlett and her family were guests of honor at Enchant Washington, D.C., the world's largest Christmas light spectacular, at Nats Park.

However, a big surprise came while they were there. After the event's opening ceremony, they were taken to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. That's where they got the surprise of a lifetime.

Through the organization Baking Memories 4 Kids, with help from Santa, Shupp and her family learned they were headed to Orlando on an all-expenses-paid vacation.

"Would you guys like to go to Disney World, Sea World, Lego Land, – Universal studios for a whole week?" asked Frank Squeo.

Scarlett and Izabella Shupp yelled "Yes!"

When she was 4 years old, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. "My sister told my parents I had a bump right here on my neck," said Scarlett. Her father says that's how they found out.

For the last two years, she fought hard against the deadly disease. "She never lost her spunk," said her mother, "nothing could pull her down".

In November of 2022, she received her final chemo treatment and officially became a cancer survivor.

Baking Memories 4 Kids founder Frank Squeo told WUSA9 they wanted to celebrate her incredible victory and recognize her resiliency, power and strength.

"You can't take away all the pain from the treatments and the scans, but what we have given them today is a dream of a lifetime, he said.

Squeo himself is a cancer survivor. 10 years ago, he made good on a promise to help heal the hearts and minds of the children battling life-threatening injuries, as well as their families.

Through Baking Memories 4 Kids, they try to help uplift the kids who've been beaten down by such horrible diseases. He says they've gifted trips to 265 families.

Scarlett's parents tell WUSA9 that they had a trip planned before her diagnosis, but had to cancel it. Her father said, "It's such a huge blessing."

"I wanted to literally cry like happy tears," said Scarlett as she jumped for joy.