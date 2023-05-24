Maryland quadruplets are graduating high school

The Ward quads are crossing Prince George's County Crossland High School stage.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — If you’ve been lucky enough to a witness a child’s high school graduation, then you know it’s a huge moment for a family. Now imagine what it must feel like to have four children walking the stage together.

That’s what will be happening when the Ward quadruplets: “oldest” sister Kaitlyn, twins Kaylee and Kaylah, and brother Calvin graduate from Prince George's County’s Crossland High School.

The four have been together their whole lives, but Wednesday's graduation means it might be time to separate a bit, which doesn’t sit well with Kaitlyn.

"Even though they're my siblings, they're still my best and I've always had them. But leaving that part is upsetting and it can get a little emotional."

But sister Kaylee is ready to go.

"It's time for us to live our own lives, no offense."

Sounds like somebody is ready to fly. We want to wish the Ward’s congratulations and safe travels on the life journey that's coming.

