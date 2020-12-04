WASHINGTON — We know there's a lot you can't do right now, with the entire DMV under stay-at-home orders. But if experiencing a Michelin-starred restaurant has been on your bucket list, NOW's your chance to make it happen.

Restaurants are hurting in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, with dining rooms closed and many establishments forced to lay off large swathes of staff in one fell swoop. However, 10 of D.C.'s one-star restaurants have gotten creative and turned their businesses into delivery and carryout operations.

From Maydan's famous Aleppo kebabs and labneh spread, to the lychee salad with pork sausage that many have waited hours in line for outside of Rose's Luxury, here's how you can take your quarantine meals to the next level.

RELATED: Here’s how to help a chef feed hundreds of first responders and keep his restaurant afloat

Bresca

Check out Ryan Ratino's one-star Michelin restaurant with the "#BeeHome menu," available for takeout Tuesday-Saturday, featuring a weekly rotating four-course prix-fixe menu for $45 per person. Enjoy snacks like brioche tartine with foie grass and rhubarb, followed by pastrami lamb breast starters, honey lacquered duck entree and strawberry mille-feuille for dessert.

Pickup times are scheduled between 4:30- 8 p.m. and orders can be placed through Tock .

The Dabney

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne is slinging a takeout prix-fixe three-course meal for $45. The menu rotates weekly, featuring a mix of Dabney classics, and new items the restaurant would like to test out. Choose from courses like baby ham biscuits, grilled asparagus soup, sorghum mustard glazed chicken and brown butter blondies. Every order will come with a catfish slider — a Dabney favorite — as a thank you for supporting the restaurant. A selection of wines, beers, ciders and to-go cocktails are available at pickup.

Takeout is available every Wednesday-Sunday from 4:30-8 p.m., and orders can be placed starting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: This couple will deliver fresh bread, herbs and salad greens to your house every day during coronavirus

Gravitas

Matt Baker's Gravitas, which was a new Michelin addition in 2019, is offering both takeout and delivery. Baker is using this difficult time as an opportunity to honor his staff, by letting them cook hearty dishes inspired by their families and cultures, and sharing the stories behind the dishes on the restaurant's social media channels. So far, Pupusas, enchiladas and posole have been the most popular items. As an added personal touch, restaurant workers are making the contact-free deliveries themselves, so don't be surprised if a Michelin chef shows up at your door with dinner.

In addition to dinner items, you can order breakfast all day and pantry items. Orders can be placed Tuesday-Sunday from 4-8 p.m., but you can preorder online anytime.

Kinship

While Chef Eric Ziebold's tasting-menu only Michelin restaurant, Metier, is closed during the pandemic, you can order carryout from "In the Spirit of Kinship" menu, featuring two to four items rotating daily from his second Michelin restaurant, Kinship. Ziebold will be in the kitchen himself, rotating out with pastry chef Anne Specker, sous chefs Alex Brown and Luis Echeverria and general manager Daniel Lobsenz. A special Easter menu includes lamb, seasonal vegetables, Kinship's classic roast chicken and fresh local flowers to decorate the table.

Takeout is available Wednesday to Sunday every week, for pickup between 5 and 6 p.m. The order deadline is noon for the day of pickup.

Komi (Happy Gyro)

Komi has pressed pause during coronavirus, but relaunched last summer's popular vegetarian pop-up menu, Happy Gyro. The simple menu features some of your favorite meat-centric dishes, made entirely from vegetables. Imagine a veggie gyro in a homemade pita with tzatziki and pickled peppers, or a celery root Reuben on a sub roll with coleslaw, swiss and tamarind-pickle sauce.

Happy Gyro is accepting orders Tuesday- Saturday from 5-8 p.m. If you order before 5 p.m., your order will be ready at 5:30 p.m., and if you order after 5, allow 30 minutes for it to be ready. Beer and wine is also available to-go at 40% off.

RELATED: Here's how you can safely support your favorite restaurant hit hard by coronavirus

Little Pearl

You can experience two of Aaron Silverman's three Michelin-starred restaurants at home, including no contact takeout and delivery dinner packages from Little Pearl. Menus change weekly, but always include an appetizer, family-style entree and dessert. For example, the Tex-Mex Fiesta comes with chips and dip, Mexican shrimp cocktail, pork shoulder al pastor and coconut tres leches cake. You can also add wine, cocktails or fried chicken sandwiches (because why the heck not) to any order.

Orders can be placed Wednesday — Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

Masseria

Masseria a Casa brings the luxurious Italian flavors chef Nicholas Stefanelli is known for — like burrata Pugliese and linguine with spicy xo sauce — straight to your door. Expect family-style meals like braised short rib with polenta, ricotta Gnocchi tossed with English peas, cherry tomatoes, basil and min, and a wedge salad.

Meals are available for same-day delivery, and the meals will need to be placed by 2 p.m. daily. Delivery window is from 4-7 p.m. Dinner for two is $85; add a bottle of wine for an additional $50 or a vintage wine for $140. Deliveries can only be placed within the District, but to-go orders can be picked up at sister restaurant Officina. Weekly menus are released every Sunday.

Maydan

Another Michelin newcomer in 2019, Maydan, is serving its famous fire-roasted kebabs (chicken, Aleppo and rib-eye) and delicious spreads along with a whole chicken ($65) and whole rack of lamb ($85). Batch cocktails serving four-six guests and bottles of wine can also be added to orders.

Maydan is also partnering with Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitch to help with the Feed America Now initiative, to get hundreds of meals to the most vulnerable populations: the elderly, the homeless and the unemployed, as well as first responders.

"The money you’ve spent has kept 20 people working, is providing continued health care coverage for ALL staff (even those currently furloughed), has allowed us to send more than 100 meals to ER doctors and nurses at two hospitals and provided weekly lunches for our own staff," Maydan posted in an Instagram update.

Orders are available Wednesday- Sunday from 12-2 p.m. for pickup between 5-8 p.m.

RELATED: Howard County launches 'HoCo Food Go' delivery, carry out resource. Here's how it works

Rose’s Luxury

The restaurant that Bon Appétit named the best new restaurant of 2014 is offering two different ways to experience Aaron Silverman's much-lauded cooking. The Rose's at home option will deliver three nights worth of food (appetizers, entrees and desserts) for up to eight guests, along with instructions for reheating and assembly. Meals are $120 per person and available Monday-Saturday within 20 miles of D.C. Expect meals like lychee salad with pork sausage, habanero and peanuts; baked Rigatoni alla vodka & garlic bread; and cinnamon sugar monkey bread. All orders are no-contact deliveries and need to be placed by 11 a.m. the day before you want delivery.

Or you can order a four-course dinner (changing weekly) for takeout, Tuesday — Saturday from 5-8 p.m. Vegetarian options such as caramelized cauliflower and Kung Pao tofu are available as well.

Sushi Taro

One of the most elusive reservations in town, Sushi Taro is offering their full menu to-go, a la carte. Think spicy udon, curry, porkbelly bento boxes, seaweed salad and specialty sushi rolls like fatty tuna scallion roll or the pokemon roll (tuna, poke sauce, avocado and onion). Sake bottles can also be added to your order to make it a true Sushi Taro experience from the comfort of your own home.

Orders can be placed from 3:30-7:30 p.m. here.

RELATED: Food photographer on a mission to save local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: This DC chef cooked up a plan to get restaurants back to work, and feed those in need during coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.