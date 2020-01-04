ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County residents: Looking for your local food options to feast on during the pandemic? Look no further.

County officials have just launched an innovative, new map for county restaurants and bars to list their delivery and carryout options. The resource, “HoCo Food Go” is available online and via mobile device and allows customers to see an overview of restaurants, including their website, phone, hours and location.

Nearly 100 restaurants are a part of this brand new initiative and are serving residents across the county.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been a disruption and challenge for all of us, but our restaurants and their employees have been significantly impacted,” County Executive Calvin Ball said. “By creating ‘HoCo Food Go’ our administration wanted to do whatever we could to help them persevere these tough times.”

Listings, officials said, can be viewed on a map or in a list as restaurants can also be filtered by type, including deli, bakery, fast food, casual fast, casual contemporary, and traditional.

Each restaurant description also includes information about carry out alcohol, dietary restrictions, and kids' menus.

"On behalf of the Visit Howard County board and staff, we are proud to have worked alongside Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Howard County Government on the new HoCo Food Go website,” Amanda Hof, Executive Director for Visit Howard County said. "HoCo Food Go will be an important resource to residents and support our restaurant community during the COVID-19 crisis."

