Family

Local matchmaker gives advice to couples, singles searching for love

"People are trying to have a level 25 relationship with level three dating skills."

WASHINGTON — Valentine's Day is a holiday for love but for some the search for it is never ending.

U.S. Census data shows 128 million Americans are single. They make up every ethnic group, gender, socio-economic status and more. Some are choosing to remain single. Others are turning to dating websites, applications, and even matchmakers.  

On the love-centered holiday, Get Up DC anchors Larry Miller and Allison Seymour interviewed matchmaker and author Amari Ice. He's an hypnotherapist, matchmaker, gay love coach, and author of the book "Lasting Love at Last: The Gay Guide to Relationships".

The anchor duo asked many questions including: 'Why are people finding it so difficult to find the person with whom they want to spend their forever with?'

Credit: WUSA 9

Ice responded by saying one of the reasons boils down to people "trying to have a level 25 relationship with level three dating skills."

He also provides dating advice and more in the interview. 

Click here to learn more.

Watch Next: Looking for love this Valentine's Day 2023? Watch out for these romance scam red flags

