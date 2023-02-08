Montgomery Animal Services waives adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds starting Valentine's Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, if you don’t love big dogs, I feel sorry for you.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds starting this Valentine's Day and running through Friday, Feb. 24.

Officials say the "More to Love" adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA).

While small dogs get adopted pretty quickly, officials say it is not uncommon for larger dogs to have a harder time. Dogs over 40 pounds often have to wait a month or more for their new homes.

“Some people have misconceptions that bigger dogs are harder to train, require more exercise or need more space,” said Adoption Supervisor Faith Koleszar. “That all really depends on the personality of the dog. Some are hiking buddies and some are couch potatoes. Believe it or not, a big dog can be a great apartment dog—as long as they are getting the care and attention they need. If you come to the adoption center with an open mind, we can find you a great match.”

Potential adopters can start the process by filling out an online questionnaire and emailing in the required documents. They may also choose to visit the Adoption Center during open hours to start the adoption process in-person.

Adoptions are first-come, first-served by appointment.

Walk-in appointments are subject to counselor availability.

Shelter is closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day

The MCASAC is operated by the Office of Animal Services. It provides high standard sheltering and care to the homeless, abused and neglected animals. It is the County’s only open-admission, municipal shelter.