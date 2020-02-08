Needs some new recipes? Here's how one dietitian is offering free healthy and affordable meal ideas

Tired of making the same dishes during your home quarantine? A dietitian launched a new website that offers meal solutions.

WASHINGTON — If you are running out of healthy meal ideas for you or your family, we have you covered. A dietitian, who recently launched a free online platform that offers healthy and affordable meal solutions, shares her ideas on ways to make mealtime more exciting.

Standing in front of a colorful display at her kitchen island, Registered Dietitian Arielle Kestenbaum talked about her new venture to help families balance nutrition in their meals.

The venture is called “Fare Meals by Arielle." On her website, she offers free recipes with step-by-step instructions and a video to make the process easier. She said it is important to keep a lot of fiber and protein in your meals.

“As a new mom myself, I know how much anxiety meal preparation can cause, how costly it can be, how much time it can take,” she said. “I wanted to use this platform to help empower families.”

One idea Kestenbaum shared from her kitchen space was three types of finger sandwiches, watermelon skewers and infused water with cucumbers and lemons.

“Everyone is looking for some safe outdoor activities and everybody likes to eat,” she said. “So, what’s better than taking an outdoor activity where we can eat which is a picnic.”

Checkout her demo above, and take note of the recipes below.

Utensil-free finger sandwiches:

All on whole grain bread (or any bread of choice), can also be done in a pita or tortilla (gluten free option)

Greek- hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese

Hummus, turkey, cucumbers

Cheese, turkey, apple

BLT— lettuce, tomato, turkey or turkey bacon

PB&J — mashed berries or banana, peanut butter (or alternative nut butter of choice)

Dessert:

Watermelon skewers, grape skewers, or mixed fruit skewers (also does not need to be done in skewer form, just more fun for kids)

Beverage:

Infused water — squeeze lemon and fill the rest of container up with water, or any other fruit infused water, or cucumber and fruit infused water. Some examples include: citrus (lemon, orange, grapefruit), tropical (pineapple, coconut, lime), simple (cucumber lemon or raspberry mint).