Six healthy (and yummy) food swaps to enjoy without the guilt

Have you been grabbing the potato chips more than you would like? Or that tub of ice cream? Here's six healthy and yummy options to try.

WASHINGTON — We have all been stuck inside during this pandemic, and perhaps we didn't always choose the best options to eat. Could your breakfast, lunch, dinner... even your snacks, use a revamping?

With summer upon us, it's time to take a closer look at what we eat. I've compiled six healthier options (that I've personally tried) to help all of us trim that waistline... or, more importantly, just live that healthier lifestyle we want!

Veestro - Make healthy your new normal

We've all been eating at home a lot more, maybe you are in a cooking rut? I got a chance to try Veestro's pre-cooked meals. Veestro is a 100 percent plant-based meal delivery service using fresh ingredients. No cooking. No cleaning. They come fully prepared you just pop them in the oven or microwave. Now, I'm not a vegetarian, but I do like to limit my red meat intake. One of my faves is the enchilada casserole!

The Empowered Cookie - Flex your power

MMMMM. My new favorite treat! The Empowered Cookie is a Female-founded, responsible and sustainable product. It's a sweet treat that is low carb, Paleo, vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO and free of soy, peanut, dairy, and refined sugar! Whew! But the best part is they are yummy! I was pleasantly surprised. There are many flavors to choose from including Chocolate Cherry, Chocolate Walnut, Double Chocolate Chunk, Ginger Molasses, Lemon Lavender Poppy Seed (my personal favorite!) and Raisin Walnut.

Flax4Life - Certified gluten-free

Flax4Life is a line of flavorful muffins, granolas and brownies produced by a family of bakers based out of Bellingham, WA. These treats are made with all natural ingredients and a healthy dose of Omega 3, fiber, lignans and no preservatives, no hydrogenated fat, no cholesterol and no trans fats. They're also produced in a dedicated gluten, nut and dairy free facility. Healthy AND yummy!

Jali Fruit Co. - Feeding families, changing lives.

The Jali Fruit Co. produces wild sun-dried fruit that is 100 percent hand-crafted and contains no added sugar, no preservatives and is non-GMO Project Verified. Jali Fruit is made by female farmers all over the world. They work on the farm level with smallholder producers and women cooperatives to help them bring their fruit to market. What’s so cool is that you can scan the QR code on the front of each bag and find out what country it came from, how the women live, some of their customs and about the fruit they harvest and dry. It’s like the ultimate way to trace your food! (My personal fav is the Mango-Rama!)

PBfit by BetterBody Foods - Peanut butter without the love handles

As a girl who loves dipping her fruit in peanut butter I was happy to find a much healthier and delicious variety! No guilt!

Better Body Foods describes PBfit as "a peanut butter powder made by pressing gently roasted peanuts to remove most of the fat and calories. It is tasty and contains 87 percent less fat and half the calories of traditional peanut butter! Not only is PBfit delicious, but it is also incredibly easy to use. You can mix it into anything from oatmeal to Thai peanut sauce. Or you can just add water and make peanut butter!"

Baseline Wellness Immunity Boost - Your support powerhouse

Looking to boost your immune system, the smart way? I've tried this product and it's so easy to use. Baseline works with your body’s natural chemistry to respond to the strains of the modern world and recover your best self—naturally, effectively, and one day at a time. Baseline Wellness Immunity Boost is described as "an innovation in immune support that brings together a rare combination of liposomal vitamin C and D in a clinically proven formulation."

We all could use an immunity boost right now!