Arlington County offers new resource for those facing addiction

Arlington Recovery Center provides medical oversight during help with substance withdrawal and early recovery.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County is offering new resources for people dealing with substance addiction. The county has partnered with National Capital Treatment and Recovery to open the new Arlington Recovery Center.

The facility offers help in two key areas: substance withdrawal and early recovery. The center's Withdrawal Management Program is designed to make sure a patient has medical oversight while safely withdrawing from drugs or alcohol.

Individuals are closely monitored.

A medical staff reviews vital signs and withdrawal symptoms.

Medication is administered to those who need it.

Individual and group counseling are offered to help with the first step into recovery.

The center's Early Recovery Program is a 90-day residential substance abuse treatment program. It offers ongoing treatment and help with recovery and coping skills.

“There has been a large increase in opioid deaths since COVID began,” said Debby Taylor, president of National Capital Treatment and Recovery. “Now more than ever, it is important that people have a safe option and the help they need to address their illness. Sometimes the first step is the hardest. Now we are here to help with that first step, and all along the way.”

Leading the Arlington Recovery Center is Peggy Cook, who recently retired from the Fairfax Community Services Board after 32 years. “At Arlington Recovery Center, one goal is to eliminate barriers and make treatment accessible to those who seek it,” said Cook.

When an individual calls the center, the staff conducts a phone screening. During that screening, the staff gathers basic medical and substance use information. The center then determines whether the individual’s needs can be met safely in a residential setting and do not require hospitalization.

National Capital Treatment and Recovery, formerly Phoenix House and before that Vanguard Services, has been working with Arlington County for nearly 60 years on the problems of substance abuse.

“We are sincerely grateful to be able to be providing an enhanced medical model of care that will improve engagement, retention and outcomes for the individuals we will serve,” said Taylor.

The Arlington Recovery Center is located at 1554 Columbia Pike. The new program’s predecessor at the same location was operated most recently by Volunteers of America. It offered services that included a supportive environment with 24-hour monitoring, but no medical interventions.