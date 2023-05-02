Could Arlington soon have its first pickleball-only outdoor court?

Arlington County invites public comment on plans to convert outdoor tennis courts to pickleball courts at Walter Reed Community Center.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County is moving ahead with plans to create its first outdoor courts dedicated to pickleball.

The current plan calls for converting the community center's outdoor tennis courts into nine pickleball courts.

The scope of the pickleball court project includes:

9 dedicated pickleball courts at the tennis court area (court pavement, netting, lighting, fencing and associated sport equipment)

Sound reduction measures

Seating and shade

Pathways with ADA access improvements

Stormwater management

Signage

Landscaping

Arlington County officials say a basketball court currently re-striped as a pickleball court would be converted back for basketball use.

The upcoming meeting will showcase an introductory video for anyone who might not be familiar with the initial concept design and overall project. County officials will also invite input from neighbors and others.

An open house held in March drew input from more than 1,300 people. The county later shared a summary of that event, including comments from the public. County officials say that information has helped to shape the meeting set for May 11.

The county's efforts to create pickleball facilities have evolved over the past several years. In 2017, pickleball striping was added to the basketball court at Walter Reed as part of a pilot project. In 2019, the county added pickleball striping at the community center's tennis courts. That same year, the county adopted a plan to establish a dedicated pickleball facility in order to meet the area's growing demand for the sport.

Arlington officials say interest in pickleball surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the county conducted its first Arlington Outdoor Courts Assessment to invite public input on creating a facility dedicated to pickleball.