Where to play pickleball in the DMV

Some places in D.C. require you to be at least 22 years of age to play on the courts.

WASHINGTON — So, you want to try the fastest growing sport in the nation, but don't know where to start?

The DMV boasts many hot spots to play the game of pickleball, with Maryland having the 21st most pickleball courts in the United States.

Whether you're a novice or pro to the game, there are several courts to check out in area.

Some are free of charge, while others require a membership to their recreation center to play.

Several recreation centers also offer lessons and training sessions.

D.C.

Jefferson Field, 720, 9th Street, SW.

Two dedicated pickleball courts available any time.

Two additional courts available for reservation Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. for open play.

Free.

Arthur Capper Recreation Center, 1000 5th Street, SE.

Nets must be set-up and taken down at the end of each pickleball session, then returned to the storage closet.

Play is open to D.C. residents 22 years old and up.

Balls and paddles are available to borrow.

Free.

Chevy Chase Community Center, 5601 Connecticut Avenue, NW.

Drop-in play.

There are balls available for use at the center, but no paddles.

Restricted to D.C. residents 22 years of age and up.

Contact volunteer site coordinator for access to portable net sets and balls locked in storage bin.

Edgewood Recreation Center, 300 Evarts Street, NE.

D.C. residents 22 years old and up can play.

Indoor courts available.

Open Tuesday through Thursday from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Anyone playing is expected to help set up and break down equipment, which is located in a locked storage closet on-site.

Free.

Emery Heights Recreation Center, 5701 Georgia Avenue.

Indoor courts only.

Restricted to D.C. residents 22 years old and up.

Players expected to help set up and clean up.

Must sign at the front desk to play.

Instruction available with one week advance notice, but lesson may be held elsewhere.

Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Free.

Friendship Recreation Center, 4500 Van Ness Street, NW.

Reserved court times available for D.C. residents 22 years old and up.

Portable nets and balls in locked storage bin.

Contact volunteer site coordinator for access.

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday reserved times from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free.

Hearst Recreation Center, 3710 37th Street, NW.

Open to D.C. residents 22 years of age and up.

Portable nets and balls locked in storage bin.

Contact volunteer site coordinator Ann Kambara for access.

Reserved times are Tuesday and Thursday morning, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Saturday morning, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Free.

Hillcrest Recreation Center, 3100 Denver Street, SE.

Open Thursdays 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Free.

King Greenleaf Recreation Center, 201 N Street, SW.

Drop-in play available both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor courts available for pickleball on Thursdays between 6 and 7:45 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Rec Center Is Located a Few Blocks East Of Arena Stage And The Waterside Metro Station.

Beginner instruction available upon advance request.

Players set up and break down equipment for each indoor session.

Free.

North Michigan Park Recreation Center, 1333 Emerson Street, NE.

Access to reserved time only available to D.C. residents 22 years of age and up.

Open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Free.

Palisades Recreation Center, 5200 Sherier Place, NW.

Program is for D.C. residents 22 years old and up, and to out-of-town visitors.

Players are expected to help set up and break down outdoor equipment. Instruction available, if arranged at least a week prior to morning sessions.

Most games are to 7 or 9, win by 2, to reduce waiting time between games. Indoors offers beginner paddles to borrow, and indoor USAPA regulation Onix indoor balls to use.

Open indoors 12:30 to 2:30, Tues & Thurs. Outdoors reserved for pickleball Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 am to 12 p.m.

Free.

Rosedale Recreation Center, 1701 Gales Street, NE.

Open to D.C. residents 22 years of age and up.

Portable net sets need to be set up and taken down.

Indoor balls provided, but no paddles.

Instruction available at request a week in advance.

Free.

Sherwood Recreation Center, 640 10th Street, NE.

D.C. residents 22 years old and up can play.

The center is located several blocks east of Union Station.

Paddles are available to borrow for indoor play.

Instruction available for a fee if scheduled beforehand through Department of Parks and Recreation website.

Parking available on adjacent lot on 10th Street and on-street parking also available.

Players do set-up and break-down.

Equipment in locked supply closet.

Open Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 pm and Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30.

Free.

Takoma Recreation Center, 300 Van Buren Street, NW.

First come, first served outdoor courts with nets.

Bring your own paddles and balls.

Open anytime, no lights.

Free.

Turkey Thicket Recreational Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue, NE.

Open to D.C. residents 22 years of age and up.

Paddles available to borrow when indoor play is open.

Open play; just show up.

Beginner instructional clinics available by advance request of at least a week.

Four outdoor courts open for play, lights out at 10 p.m.

Free.

Volta Recreation Center, 1555 34th Street, NW.

Open to D.C. residents.

Portable nets and balls locked storage bin.

Contact volunteer site coordinator for access.

Open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Free.

Maryland

According to Pickleheads, there are 236 pickleball courts in Maryland. Maryland has the 21st most pickleball courts in the United States.

The top three cities to play in Maryland are Frederick, Silver Spring and Rockville.

Aspen Hill Club, 14501 Homecrest Road, Silver Spring.

There are 25 clay and hard courts, 10 are indoors and 15 are outdoors.

Players need to bring their own lines and nets wth.

A membership is required to play.

Monocacy Village Park, 1278 E Street, Frederick.

Six outdoor hard courts.

Permanent lines and nets.

Free.

Bauer Drive Park, 14625 Bauer Drive, Aspen Hill.

Six outdoor hard courts available for use.

These are dedicated courts with permanent lines and nets.

Open sunrise to sunset.

Free.

Four dedicated outdoor courts available with permanent lines and nets.

Lighted courts.

Free.

Meadowbrook Athletic Complex, 5001 Meadowbrook Lane, Ellicott City.

16 indoor hard courts available for use.

Lines are permanent, portable nets are available.

One-time fee required to play.

Montgomery County Recreation, 4010 Randolph Road, Silver Spring.

There are 12 permanent indoor wood courts available for use.

Lines are permanent, and portable nets are available.

A one-time fee is required to play.

White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring.

Two indoor wood courts.

Permanent lines, and portable nets available.

A one-time fee is required to play.

The courts can be reserved.

Membership passes are available online.

Virginia:

Pickleballerz, 14424 Albemarle Point Place, Chantilly.

Six indoor courts dedicated to pickleball.

Lessons and clinics available

Free.

Memorial Recreation Park, 1301 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg.

Five dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.

Free.

Carver Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville.

Seniors can skip the wait at other crowded courts by heading to this 55+ recreation center.

Indoor courts.

Open Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Thursdays 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge.

Eight dedicated pickleball courts.

Lubber Run Community Center, 300 N. Park Drive, Arlington.

Four indoor courts are open varying hours Monday through Friday.

Free for drop-ins anytime.

Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th Street S, Arlington.

Six outdoor courts available for use.

Open daily until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday & Thursday.

If you know of a great place to play pickleball in the DMV that wasn't mentioned in this list, let us know by emailing sgilstrap@tegna.com.