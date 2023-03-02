Deer narrowly avoids being hit by cars while running across Interstate 66

Body camera video, tweeted by the police department, shows the deer narrowly avoiding multiple cars and trucks on the interstate.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An officer's body camera footage shows the harrowing moments a deer successfully crosses several lanes of traffic on Interstate 66.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), officers were called to the Monument Drive ramp of I-66 just after 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 28. When officers arrived, they found a deer that appeared to be stuck on the scaffolding of the interstate. There is no word on how long the deer was stuck on the scaffolding.

Animal Protection Police attempted to catch the deer but the animal eluded officers before taking off across the roadway. Thankfully, the deer was not hurt and a serious crash was avoided.

The video, tweeted by the police department, shows the deer narrowly avoiding multiple cars and trucks on the interstate.

The lengths some will go to get out of a ticket… walking on a highway is a small fine and very dangerous. Fortunately, this offender was not seriously injured while eluding our officers. pic.twitter.com/YLSlo479Kv — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 3, 2023