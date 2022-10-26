'Keep your eyes on the road' | Motorists should drive with caution as deer activity increase this fall

Deer are more likely to randomly enter roadways and highways during this season, increasing the risk of motorists being forced to stop or crash into a deer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Nov. 22, 2019.

Maryland drivers are being reminded to remain vigilant while on the road this fall as deer activity increases and daylight becomes limited during peak hours.

Mating season begins for white-tailed deer during this time of the year, which means white-tailed deer are more likely to enter roadways, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Peak mating season for white-tailed deer begins in October and continues to mid-December. Most deer become pregnant during the first half of November. Any receptive doe that does not get pregnant will cycle back into heat in about 28 days and will try to mate again.

Deer are more likely to randomly enter roadways and highways during this season, increasing the risk of motorists being forced to stop or possibly crash into a deer. That's because, during mating season, deer cross the roads in “unpredictable patterns at all times of the day in search of a mate,” according to experts at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The situation becomes worse for drivers when daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, causing less daylight during peak commute times.

Maryland DNR provides the following tips for drivers in the region to stay safe during this season:

Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.

Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.

Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.

Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.