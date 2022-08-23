Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths across Virginia

Hemorrhagic disease causes deer to run a fever, so the infected animals often like to seek out the cooling relief of a wet and cold soil as treatment.

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region.

The VDWR said the deadly infection, hemorrhagic disease, commonly affects white-tailed deer, with outbreaks occurring annually in Southeast, Virginia, and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Outbreaks of the disease are often distinguished with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, lying on the cool soil in a wetland, or near the water in the summer or early fall. Hemorrhagic disease causes deer to run a fever, so the infected animals often like to seek out the cooling relief of wet and cold soil as Mother Nature's way of treating the fever.

The disease is transmitted by biting flies, commonly known as biting gnats or midges. As of right now, there is no vaccine or medication to prevent or combat the virus. Outbreaks tend to continue until the first frost kills the insects that carry the disease, according to the department of wildlife resources.

The disease poses no threat to humans or domestic pets. Not all deer that contract the disease die -- the infected animals may develop hoof lesions/pain and become susceptible to pneumonia.