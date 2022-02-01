Sneaky chicken picked up from Pentagon security area

ARLINGTON, Va. — Animal control officers are looking for a home for a chicken they found wandering around the Pentagon early Monday morning.
Officers with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington were called to the security area of the Pentagon to pick up the chicken. There's no word yet on how she got there.
"Apparently, the answer to "why did the chicken cross the road" is.... to get to the Pentagon," the Animal Welfare League posted on Facebook.
They say Sgt Cliff Ballena safely brought the chicken to the shelter and now officers are looking for a new home for her. The shelter is also taking name suggestions for the stealthy chicken on its Facebook page.
