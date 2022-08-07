On your way to a pool or the beach Labor Day weekend? Don't hold your breath while swimming

A miracle survivor of what's known as "shallow water blackout drowning" is urging others not to hold their breath swimming, like he did.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A lot of people have probably done it: taken a big gulp of air, pushed off underwater and swam as far we could go. Perhaps it was even issued as a challenge during practices to many competitive swimmers.

A young Maryland father is offering a word of caution as millions of people look for a final summer dip in the water this weekend. Breath-holding can be deadly.

"I was pronounced dead in front of my family," 29-year-old Chandler Watson said. "No heartbeat. No pulse for over five minutes."

Watson's miraculous survival has put him on a personal crusade to save lives.

"I got a second chance," he said.

Two years ago on a summer vacation to North Carolina with his family, the former Indiana University football tight end accepted a challenge to swim two lengths of the pool on a single breath.

"And without a doubt, I said of course I can," he said.

He touched the end of the pool, and then passed out underwater. It's called a shallow water blackout.

"My dad carried my lifeless body out of the water," he said, pausing as he recounted the story.

Chandler Watson's story has garnered much attention over the last few weeks - and his family has been featured by @Lovewhatreallymatters! ❤️ Posted by Shallow Water Blackout Prevention on Monday, August 24, 2020

Luckily there were two doctors at the pool, one a cardiologist. They pounded on Watson's chest and pushed air into his lungs for five long long minutes. Just as they were about to shock him with an IED, he came to.

"It just wasn't my time," Watson said, pausing to collect himself.

He is far from the first person this has happened to. Synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez had to be dragged unconscious from a pool in June. On the website of Shallow Water Blackout Prevention, a dramatic video shows an underwater distance swimmer pulled from the water and resuscitated by her coaches.

"I'd say every two to three weeks, I'm on the phone with another family who's lost a father, mother, son, daughter, friends," Watson said. "It's heartbreaking, because its avoidable."

According to Watson's father, Chad Watson, 94% of shallow water blackouts are lethal.

The Watsons and the Shallow Water Blackout Prevention are now partnering with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps' Foundation to try and raise awareness of the dangers.

"Never swim alone and never hold your breath for an extended amount of time," said Phelps during a public service announcement that just started airing, in partnership with Watson.

On Aug. 21, Chandler Watson and his wife had their first baby, James. He's planning to teach his boy to swim early.

"I was swimming underwater at two years old," Watson said.

But he will also warn him never to hold his breath for long, to hyperventilate before swimming underwater, or to repeatedly dive under.