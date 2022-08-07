Missing swimmer's body found near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach

Officials said they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved, and the incident appeared accidental at this time.

MONTCLAIR, Va. — Authorities have found a body of a swimmer who went missing near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach Saturday evening, according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD).

At around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 6, officers from PWCPD responded to the area where they received reports of a 35-year-old man went underwater.

Police say the man jumped off a swimming platform and never resurfaced.

The department searched the lake for a couple of hours and later found the body in the evening.

According to PWCPD, they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved, and the incident appears accidental at this time.

A witness told WUSA9 the man lived nearby.

The identity of the victim has not been released.