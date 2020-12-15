'DC Food Project' feeds thousands in the District amid pandemic

The program provides families that stop by with food for up to ten days for a household of four.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Public School mother Lucie Lebois realized she had to make a difference when learning a local teacher was sneaking food into a student’s backpack.

The teacher knew that when the student went home, there’d be nothing in the pantry.

Lebois has since formed DC Food Project, along with two other mothers, with the hope of helping students who face hunger when school lets out.

On Monday, through her work in helping families with food insecurity, Lebois knows first hand what a difference the program can make.

“For them to be able to come to their neighborhood schools, and pick up food for their homes and their entire family ... it’s a huge savior,” the co-founder said.

The program provides families that stop by with food for up to 10 days for a household of four. Since March, the group has delivered more than 600,000 meals to D.C. families in need.

“Being a constant in these families’ lives, being able to hand out food biweekly, is important; to make sure everyone is being fed, even if they don’t know what’s going on next week,” Co-Founder of DC Food Project, Alysa MacClellan, said.

1 out of every 3 children and almost 1 in 5 residents in DC will be food insecure by the end of 2020. In the spirit of #GivingTuesday, consider helping us meet the growing need for food in our community by making a donation at https://t.co/phBWJkMufO. pic.twitter.com/BJLXshNaWQ — DC Food Project (@DCFPTeam) December 1, 2020

D.C. Public Schools staff and others across the District help keep the program afloat with donated money, food and time.

“I feel like this is my mission, this is what God created me to do, to make sure that I am the voice of the voiceless and those who don’t have, if I have, I bless others,” explained Bruce Monroe Elementary School Social Worker Mayra Figueroa-Clark. “It has everything to do with the great needs we have in our community and how we need to fill those needs. Thank goodness we have the DC Food Project.”

The group hands out food every other week at eight D.C. public schools, which are listed on their website.