Unique gift ideas to make this Valentine's Day extra-special

This Valentine's Day, treat your special someone to an extra-special gift. You can find a truly unique gift and help support small businesses.

Looking for something special for that extra-special someone?

Flowers and chocolate are always a good staple but this year why not take your gift giving up a couple notches and get something truly unique.

How about flowers that last all year long? Or a nice relaxing evening full of self-care? Does your special person have a green thumb? Or like to pretend they do?

Check out these fun and unique gift ideas from small businesses for Valentine's Day (or any day of the year).

For a Romantic Night-in with your sweetie!

What’s more perfect than snuggling up with your special someone, turning on your favorite movie and snacking on some Pop on the Block Popcorn! That sounds like a perfect date night to me!

Wrap yourself up in the comfort of a Simply Organic Bamboo blanket! Simply Organic Bamboo products are crafted from organically grown 100% bamboo viscose. Bamboo is softer than cotton, helps you stay cool all night, is eco-friendly & non-toxic. Simply organic Bamboo products are also ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies as bamboo naturally repels mold, mildew and dust mites!

Pop on the Block is a family-owned small business and offers more then 50 flavors of popcorn! From spicy to savory to sweet concoctions, there is something for everyone! Pop on the Block also uses high-quality, non-GMO, and Kosher ingredients at their store!

The Traditional Valentine – all year long

Flowers are a traditional Valentine’s Day gift but here’s a way to remind your special someone that you are thinking about them all year long! Rose Box flower arrangements consist of hand-picked, real roses that are carefully preserved to last all year long with no maintenance. Yep, no watering! The arrangements come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors and go perfectly with any décor.

The Work From Home Boss

Help the Boss in your life spruce up their work-from-home space! BRAID & WOOD is modern indoor plant décor and the perfect addition to add greenery and chic design to your home. These pieces are made with solid white oak and hard maple, a clean contemporary design with a nod towards minimalism. Choose from vases, plant hangers or plants shelves to liven up any space!

A Boss Babe deserves a Boss Tote!

Raise your hand if you carry your life in your bag? Yep, me too! Marcher Studio designs bags of all sizes for life on the go. Made in the USA, Marcher bags go from work, to yoga class to cocktails with friends. The brand-new, Juliette Shoulder Tote has a water and stain resistant lining, and banishes the black hole thanks to an interior pocket system. No more digging for your keys!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sentimental Valentine

Looking for a way to say “I love you to the moon and back”?

Moonglow Jewelry makes it possible with their custom designs featuring the moon from a date of your choice.

Wanted to commemorate the first day you met? A Birthday? An anniversary? Pick the date of your choice and discover how the moon looked during your special milestone.

Moonglow Jewelry options for WOMEN & MEN. Everything from necklaces, bracelets, tie clips, cufflinks and keychains. Moonglow pieces are finished with genuine gemstones, Swarovski crystals and semi-precious metals.

A Little Valentine’s Pick-me-up

This year you can treat your special Valentine or Galentine (or yourself!) to a special care package from Delicora Jewelry.

This special gift includes 14K gold filled Moon & Star Stud Earrings, a Heart Resin Jewelry Dish by Kelly Jean Design, pink velvet scrunchie, Rose Earl Grey tea drop and a special card to let your special someone know you are thinking about them!

Delicora Jewelry also features a wide variety of high quality, lightweight pieces from classic to bohemian to sophisticated styles.

Even better than a beautiful piece of jewelry is that Delicora prides itself on its charitable DNA. For every piece sold, 20 meals are donated to fighting hunger through Feeding America! Beautiful and generous!

Every Valentine deserves to feel great!

TRUST Beauty understands how overwhelming it is trying to find the right high-quality wellness products that aren’t overpriced! That’s why their licenses estheticians and PhD chemist board members have built products to help with skin health, inflammation, imbalance and aches and pains. TRUST beauty wants you to confidently embrace aging with open arms!

They’re so confident in their products that they offer a 100% money-back guarantee and certificates of analysis with lab documentation for all of the ingredients they use.

So there you have some fun and unique gift ideas to surprise your special someone with this Valentine's Day!