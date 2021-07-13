A little Statue of Liberty is now in DC | It's A DC Thing

The littler Lady Liberty will be on display at the French Ambassador's residence in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — The so-called "Little lady liberty" has finally made her way here to the nation's capital, just in time for Bastille Day on July 14!

France initially shipped the 9-foot-tall replica to New York City, and placed it near the original Lady Liberty.

Starting Tuesday, the littler liberty will be on display at the French ambassador's residence in Northwest D.C.

And there is plenty of time to see it.