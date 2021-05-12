Visit the largest presidential memorial at Theodore Roosevelt Island | Get Up Getaways

x
The 88-acre island is a tribute to our 26th president. Visitors can experience the greenspace meant to honor his love of the outdoors.
Amongst the greenery, visitors are greeted by a prominent statue of our 26th president. The monument aims to capture his larger-than-life character.

WASHINGTON — Just steps away from George Washington Memorial Parkway is Theodore Roosevelt Island. It’s a place people in the DMV can go locally to unplug and connect with nature.

Park guide Janet Greene said walking across the bridge to the island allows you to take a break from the busyness of city life.

“As you walk across, all you see are these nice trees and the water,” Greene said. “And you can just leave all that behind."

The 88-acre island is the largest memorial to a president. It’s all a tribute to Theodore Roosevelt, who was considered an avid outdoorsman and conservationist.

“The health of nature is directly related to our health,” said Greene. “And he appreciated that throughout his life.”

Amongst the greenery, visitors are greeted by a prominent statue of our 26th president. The monument aims to capture his larger-than-life character.

There’s a lot to discover on Theodore Roosevelt Island. Some visitors rent kayaks or canoes from nearby rental shops to paddle the Potomac around the island. Many people come to get exercise on the trails, while others come to birdwatch and be immersed in nature

While there is no biking permitted on Roosevelt Island, there are several trails visitors can tour on foot. Dogs must be kept on leashes.

There are three environments to explore on the island: upland forest, swamp, and marsh. The diverse terrain allows explorers to discover something new with each visit.

“You can find a calm and relax,” said Greene.

For more info on Theodore Roosevelt Island, click here.

