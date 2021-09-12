x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

Miller Lite has developed a way to hang beer from your Christmas tree

The new "beernaments" act as holders for your beer can, which you can hang via the can's tab.

WASHINGTON — Nothing says the holidays are here like decorating with home with empty beer cans. That's the idea behind Miller Lite's newest innovation: The beernament. Acting like a beer koozie, the bulb-shaped can holder can be used as an actual tree ornament after you finish crushing your first six-pack on Christmas morning. 

Six-packs of beernaments are available online for about $20, but you'll have to bring your own beverage.

It's not the first time the brand has gotten into the holiday spirit, they also offer a line of knitwear for your next ugly sweater party. 

“Miller Lite has always celebrated the holidays in its own special way, and this year is no different,” said Josh Robinson, Associate Marketing Manager for Miller Lite in a press release.

Miller Lite will release a limited quantity of beernaments every day until they are sold out, and the brand expects them to be delivered by Dec. 25. 

RELATED: Yes, climate change could impact the production of beer

RELATED: Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage to hit shelves next year

RELATED: Yes, DC now has a Taco Bell that serves alcohol

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Celebrity Chef José Andrés on the ground in Kentucky with World Central Kitchen