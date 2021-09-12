Miller Lite has developed a way to hang beer from your Christmas tree

The new "beernaments" act as holders for your beer can, which you can hang via the can's tab.

WASHINGTON — Nothing says the holidays are here like decorating with home with empty beer cans. That's the idea behind Miller Lite's newest innovation: The beernament. Acting like a beer koozie, the bulb-shaped can holder can be used as an actual tree ornament after you finish crushing your first six-pack on Christmas morning.

Six-packs of beernaments are available online for about $20, but you'll have to bring your own beverage.

It's not the first time the brand has gotten into the holiday spirit, they also offer a line of knitwear for your next ugly sweater party.

“Miller Lite has always celebrated the holidays in its own special way, and this year is no different,” said Josh Robinson, Associate Marketing Manager for Miller Lite in a press release.