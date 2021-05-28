Yes, DC now has a Taco Bell that serves alcohol

After several false starts, Taco Bell Cantina opened in Columbia Heights ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

WASHINGTON — Get ready to enjoy a lot more fourth meals, D.C. -- a Taco Bell Cantina has finally opened in Columbia Heights. After a false start Thursday that saw a crowd of hangry Chalupa lovers queuing outside the door only to be told to come back Friday, the doors officially opened Friday.

For the uninitiated, the cantinas are the upscale little sister of the OG Bell, featuring trendy decor, shareable appetizers and, the real kicker, alcohol.

Yes, you read that right. At a Taco Bell Cantina, you can enjoy your spicy tostada with a boozy slushie (Baja Freeze, served with vodka, Tequila or Rum), wine, beer or sangria. Every Taco Bell Cantina location also serves one local beer, such as Fairwinds IPA that is served at the Taco Bell Cantina on King Street in Alexandria, which opened in December 2018.

TB enthusiasts will find classic items ranging from a crunchy taco to a crunchwrap supreme and Mexican pizza. But if you want to think outside the bun, try one of the items exclusively available at Cantina locations, such as the cheesy jalapeno dippers or naked chicken chips. The tapas-style menu also includes three types of nachos: chicken enchilada nachos, fiesta salad nachos, and steak and cheddar nachos.

TACO BELL CATINA IS OPEN OMFG I WAITED SINCE 2019 😭 pic.twitter.com/yVZbuBEsOT — Andrew Palmer (@andrewDC_) May 28, 2021

The first Taco Bell Cantina in the country debuted in Chicago in 2015. There are 35 cantina locations across the country currently, though Taco Bell said it has plans to open more than 300 by 2022.

Other than a Taco Bell inside Union Station, and two Taco Bell/KFC combo locations, D.C. proper does not currently boast any solo Taco Bells, so the Columbia Heights cantina will be the only stand-alone locale in the District. A Taco Bell at 14th and U Street Northwest previously closed in May 2011.

is today the fateful day i can finally get a crunchwrap within walking distance of my home? time will tell... columbia heights taco bell cantina, you fickle beast... — Manisha Sunil (@manisha_sun) May 28, 2021

Would just like to share that the @TacoBell Cantina in #ColumbiaHeights finally opened today & it was the BEST TB experience of my life. The nicest service workers, efficient crowd control, clean— and the spiked Baja Blast 😍😍 life will never peak like this again 😂😂 @PoPville — Angel Sharma (@MyCupOfChai) May 28, 2021