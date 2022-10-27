x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

9 things to know about new Get Up DC anchor Larry Miller

Welcome Larry Miller to the Get Up DC team! Here are some fun facts to know about him.
Credit: wusa9

WASHINGTON — A new smiling face is joining the Get Up DC! Larry Miller is joining the anchor desk along with Allison Seymour, Annie Yu, Chester Lampkin and Michelle Logan. As he joins the Get Up family, here nine fun facts you should know.

Click here to watch Larry on Get Up DC this morning!

9 Things to Know about new Get Up DC anchor Larry Miller:

Larry ran and finished a 103-mile race in Luray, Virginia in 2016. The race was called the Massanutten Mountain Trail 100 (MMT).

Credit: Larry Miller
When you finish the MMT, you get a belt buckle.

Larry was voted Best Local TV personality by the Washington Blade in 2018.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry is an only child. His mother Cheryl is his best friend.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry graduated from Princess Anne High School. The same high school artist Pharrell attended. Pharrell was 10 years ahead of him.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry won the Judge’s Choice award for D.C.’s Dancing Stars.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry was voted most musical in middle school at Loch Raven Academy.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry graduated from Maryland Youth Ballet in Silver Spring.

Credit: Larry Miller

Larry loves to travel. He recently went to Johannesburg, South Africa, Paris and London.

Credit: Larry Miller
Larry in South Africa.

Larry is a morning person, through and through!

Join Larry and the rest of the team on Get Up DC beginning Thursday, Oct. 27!

RELATED: 9 things to know about Get Up DC's new weather anchor Chester Lampkin

RELATED: 9 things to know about Michelle Logan, Get Up DC's new team member

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Edlin School helps Annie Yu make her mascot dreams come true

Before You Leave, Check This Out