Welcome Larry Miller to the Get Up DC team! Here are some fun facts to know about him.

WASHINGTON — A new smiling face is joining the Get Up DC! Larry Miller is joining the anchor desk along with Allison Seymour, Annie Yu, Chester Lampkin and Michelle Logan. As he joins the Get Up family, here nine fun facts you should know.

9 Things to Know about new Get Up DC anchor Larry Miller:

Larry ran and finished a 103-mile race in Luray, Virginia in 2016. The race was called the Massanutten Mountain Trail 100 (MMT).

Larry was voted Best Local TV personality by the Washington Blade in 2018.

Larry is an only child. His mother Cheryl is his best friend.

Larry graduated from Princess Anne High School. The same high school artist Pharrell attended. Pharrell was 10 years ahead of him.

Larry won the Judge’s Choice award for D.C.’s Dancing Stars.

Larry was voted most musical in middle school at Loch Raven Academy.

Larry graduated from Maryland Youth Ballet in Silver Spring.

Larry loves to travel. He recently went to Johannesburg, South Africa, Paris and London.

Larry is a morning person, through and through!