Officer Eugene Goodman is even closer to getting a medal for his bravery | It's A DC Thing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman and his fellow officers

WASHINGTON — At the end of our D.C. Thing segment Thursday, I asked a question: Can we get Officer Eugene Goodman a medal of commendation for the bravery he displayed during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Well, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must have heard.

Because she's introduced a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal -- our nation's highest civilian honor-- to Goodman and other officers who protected the Capitol, and lives, during the insurrection.

This isn't just for the Capitol Police officers, but members of the Metropolitan Police Department as well. Mayor Bowser tweeted out her appreciation for Pelosi recognizing their heroic work.

Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi, for recognizing the Metropolitan Police Department for their heroic work on #January6th pic.twitter.com/C6VcC8027S — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 11, 2021

At least two-thirds of the House and Senate must co-sponsor the legislation, but I can't see this being anything other than a formality.

This is a slam dunk, and it would be nice to see the medals awarded during president Biden's first State of the Union address.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the Jan. 6 attack, one of five people to be killed. More than 70 officers with the U.S. Capitol Police were injured. Many are struggling with the emotional trauma they experienced that day.

Pelosi’s office was ransacked by rioters during the attack. Pelosi said Thursday, “We will never forget.”