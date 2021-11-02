New video shows more heroism from Officer Eugene Goodman | It's A DC Thing

Video from the second day of the impeachment trial revealed more heroic actions from the officer on January 6.

WASHINGTON — Video shown during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing revealed once again that D.C.’s own Eugene Goodman was instrumental in saving the lives of sheltering Congress people.

Footage shows that Senator Mitt Romney was headed directly toward the mob, until Officer Goodman caught him and turned him around, sending him running in the opposite direction. Goodman, present at Wednesday’s hearing, hasn’t spoken publicly about that day. Not surprising. Quiet strength, that’s a DC thing.

After viewing the video, Senator Romney told reporters he was fortunate that Officer Goodman was there to get him going in the right direction. Romney, who didn’t know that it was Goodman who directed him, said he looks forward to thanking him the next time he sees him.

That would be nice, but can we get this man a medal? He is truly a hero.