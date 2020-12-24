Mayor Bowser declares Christmas Eve 'Dr. Anthony Fauci Day'

Dr. Fauci turns 80 on Dec. 24.

WASHINGTON — While most of us know Dec. 24 as Christmas Eve, Washingtonians will now come to know it as a day that celebrates Dr. Fauci. In honor of the infectious disease expert's 80th birthday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 24 "Dr. Anthony Fauci Day."

“Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,” Bowser said. “We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city.”

Fauci has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has been a leading voice as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, helping to guide the nation through the difficulties of 2020.

"Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government," Bowser said.

