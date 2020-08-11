Big news! Allison Seymour joins the team on Get Up DC!

The Emmy-winning anchor has been on the air in DC since 1999.

WASHINGTON — WUSA, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate serving Washington, D.C., announced today that star anchor and journalist Allison Seymour will be joining the “Get Up DC!,” team beginning Monday, November 9.

“Get Up DC!” is hosted by Prince George’s County native Reese Waters, and co-anchored by fellow District natives Tony Perkins and Annie Yu. The show offers the latest news, traffic, weather and trending stories with a distinct and unique D.C. point of view. “Get Up DC!” airs live weekdays from 4:25-7am.

“Allison Seymour is an extraordinary talent. She is smart and engaging on-air and on-line. Allison brings her authentic self, her deep connection to our community and her uplifting lens on local news and life to Get Up DC! We are truly honored and thrilled that she will be joining us at WUSA9,” said Michael Valentine, vice president and station manager, WUSA9.

“Something really special is happening at WUSA9 and on Get Up DC! I love what I do and couldn’t be more excited to join my friends Annie and Tony as we bring you everything you need to know to get your day started off right while lifting you up,” added Allison Seymour. “‘Get Up DC!’ is truly different and better than any local news I’ve seen - it’s a smart, funny, inspirational, informative and a uniquely D.C. morning show. I look forward to starting this next chapter with Get Up DC! and the amazing team at WUSA9.”

Allison Seymour is an Emmy® award winning anchor who has been waking up viewers on morning news in her hometown of Washington, D.C. since 1999. Allison started her career in television at the D.C. bureau of ABC News, behind the scenes, before earning her Master of Mass Communication from the University of South Carolina. She is a proud graduate of Hampton University, where she is enshrined in the Mass Media Hall of Fame.

Allison’s on-air career began during the blizzard of 1993 in Upstate New York. She would go on to work in Utica, Binghamton and Albany, New York. During the summer of 1998 Allison took an anchor position in St. Louis, Missouri where, on her first day on the job, she met her future husband, radio host Marc Clarke.

Allison is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.