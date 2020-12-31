An adorable stowaway at the Branch Avenue Metro station is today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from DCist, which posted a story about an unlikely bright spot for commuters at the Branch Avenue Metro Station, a black cat who shows up to hang out at the station every day.

A black cat crossing everyone's paths on the way to work each morning sounds like peak 2020. However, passengers love seeing this cat at the station, with one saying it reminds him of Salem the Cat from "Sabrina The Teenage Witch."

Once again, it's 2020. People should find joy wherever they can these days! Riders say that this cat is friendly and makes them happy, so hopefully it will continue to stop by each day. If this cat is like any other in D.C., if the station manager feeds it once, it will never stop visiting.

@wmata FYI, The Black Cat that lives at Branch Ave Station is now a staple in the community. He greets us every morning. Y’all need to hire him and feed him. Thanks — Mr. Dollar& A Dream (@iamTGreen) December 30, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because anything that makes commuting to and from work less mundane is always appreciated. Also, D.C. is not big on profiling. It's nice to see that this black cat is being judged not by the color of it's fur, but by the content of it's character.