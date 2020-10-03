WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hand washing as one of the best ways to lessen the risk of infection.

Medical professionals advise people to wash their hands for at least 20-seconds for the results to be most effective.

We've gathered 20-second snippets of some popular songs and lyrics that might most resonate among millennials and help hand washing be a fun experience.

Missy Elliott – "Work It"

"Is it worth it? / Let me work it / I put my thing down, flip it and reverse it / Ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup / Ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup / If you got a big, let me search ya / And find out how hard I gotta work ya / Ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup / Ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gniht ym tup"

Busta Rhymes - "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See"

"Do you really wanna party with me? / Let me see just what you got for me / Put all your hands where my eyes can see / Straight buckwildin' in the place to be / If you really wanna party with me / Let me see just what you got for me / Put all your hands where my eyes can see / Straight buckwildin’ in the place to be / If you really wanna party with me"

Beyoncé - "Love on Top"

"Baby it’s you / You're the one I love / You're the one I need / You're the only one I see / Come on baby it's you / You're the one that gives your all / You're the one I can always call / When I need to make everything stop / Finally you put my love on top"

Lil' Kim, Missy, Angie Martinez, Da Brat, Left Eye – "Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix)"

"Oh this is ladies night / And our rhymes is tight / Oh this is ladies night / Oh what a night (oh what a night) / Oh this is ladies night / And the feel is right / Oh this is ladies night / Oh what a night (oh what a night)"

Proud Family Theme Song

"Proud family / They'll make you scream / They'll make you wanna sing / It's a family thing / A family / Proud, Proud family / Proud Family / They'll push your buttons / They'll make you wanna hug 'em / A family, a family / Proud, Proud family"

The Parkers Theme Song

"We're the Parkers (Ooh that is ka-ute) / We're doing our thing it's a new type of swing / Come join us / We're the Parkers / We're the Parkers (Dang momma) / We're doing our thing it's a new type of swing, come join us. (Ooh that's pretty) / We're the Parkers"

Moesha Theme Song

"Up in the morning / A new day is starting / It's me, it's me / Am I realizing my responsibility? / It's me / My best friends always on my mind / You wanna be down for mine / I gotta do, what I gotta do / I gotta move on / Moesha"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

"Why men great 'til they gotta be great? / Don't text me, tell it straight to my face / Best friend sat me down in the salon chair / Shampoo press, get you out of my hair / Fresh photos with the bomb lighting / New man on the Minnesota Vikings / Truth hurts, needed something more exciting / Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay"

