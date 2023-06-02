Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to Nationals Park

Tickets for the newly added North American shows will go on sale over the course of two weeks, beginning Feb. 19.

WASHINGTON — With decades of experience under his guitar strap, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are hitting the road and making stops in D.C. and Maryland this summer with the goal of having people "Dancing in the Dark."

The musicians announced 18 additional dates for North America on the 2023 international tour. The newly added locations include a start at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 9 with the last date landing on Dec. 8 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Fans of "The Boss" living in the DMV have reason to celebrate, as stops at two nearby baseball stadiums were added to the tour schedule. Catch a show at Nationals Park in D.C. on Aug. 28 and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sept. 9.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to a city near you! Register now for Verified Fan at https://t.co/7Cjl5Osbsm for your chance to buy tickets. Registration will close this Sunday, Feb 19 at 11:59pm ET. For more information visit https://t.co/YahXTKfNlt#2023Tour pic.twitter.com/1uYNo5XzNX — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 14, 2023

“As a lifelong fan of Bruce Springsteen and of my hometown, it’s an honor to announce that on Sept. 9, 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play their first ever outdoor stadium show in Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos.

The international tour began on Feb. 1 in Tampa, the group's first North American show in seven years. The opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set, which included rocking fan favorites like "Born To Run," "Prove It All Night," and "Wrecking Ball." The band also adds a shift in the musical blend with soul and R&B in the background.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.