4 DC restaurants awarded Michelin stars

While no restaurants previously on the list were given any additional stars, three restaurants lost stars.

WASHINGTON — For the sixth year in a row, some of D.C.'s brightest culinary talents are seeing stars. The famously mysterious Michelin inspectors have spent months taste-testing their way through the District and on Wednesday they announced the newest members of an elite club: Michelin-starred restaurants.

The 2022 Michelin Guide now boasts 24 starred restaurants in the Washington, D.C. region, including four newcomers to the list, all awarded one star. The new additions to the list are Michael Rafidi's Albi (Middle Eastern cuisine), Enrique Limardo's Imperfecto: The Chef's Table (Latin American cuisine), Rob Rubba's Oyster Oyster (vegetarian cuisine) and Johnny Spero's Reverie (contemporary cuisine).

“The MICHELIN Guide inspectors found that Washington’s culinary scene has risen to the challenges of the past year,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. “The chefs and restaurant teams in the district continue to show off their meticulous creativity. We are pleased to celebrate four new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and offer continued praise to the returning Starred restaurants in the city.”

In a break from last year, three establishments lost their stars. Komi, Plume and Sushi Taro -- all previously 1-star restaurants -- are no longer on the list. Komi and Sushi Taro both made pivots during the pandemic, with Komi transitioning full-time into a casual takeout restaurant, now called Happy Gyro; Sushi Taro also survived the pandemic by offering an omakase to-go menu, but has since reopened for in-person diners.

"Honored. Humbled. Shukran!" the team behind Albi posted on Instagram Wednesday of the announcement. "None of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of our amazing team. And to our amazing guests, thank you for your unwavering support! This is just the beginning."

The Inn at Little Washington remains the region's only 3-star restaurant, as well as the only concept located outside the District.

2022 Michelin-starred restaurants

* denotes new addition

Three Stars

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars

Jônt

minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

One Star

Albi*

Bresca

Cranes

Elcielo D.C.

Fiola

Gravitas

Imperfecto: The Chef's Table*

Kinship

Little Pearl

Masseria

Maydan

Métier

Oyster Oyster*

Reverie*

Rooster & Owl

Rose’s Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa

Tail Up Goat

The Dabney

Xiquet

