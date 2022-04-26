Michelin Guide reveals new Bib Gourmand restaurants in DC

It's not a Michelin star, but the Bib Gourmand designation means these restaurants deliver high-quality food at a reasonable price.

WASHINGTON — Attention, budget-conscious foodies! The prestigious Michelin Guide just announced four D.C. restaurants received its Bib Gourmand designation in 2022.

The gourmet gurus at the Michelin Guide have been teasing new additions to the guide in 2022 since last year, now one piece of the puzzle has fallen into place.

This year's crop of Bib Gourmands include a fried chicken place, a ramen shop, high-end Creole cuisine and a new Indian restaurant from the folks behind the much-loved Rasika in Northwest D.C.

Here's what the Michelin Guide had to say about each new addition in a press release.

Rasika vets Dante Datta and Chef Suresh Sundas are behind much-anticipated Indian operation. The corner space, flaunting a windowed façade and white-ringed Sanskrit logo, is an instant attention grabber. Weather permitting, a large sidewalk increases the dining capacity. Inside, at the bar-counter set abuzz with vibrant tunes, the kitchen team takes classic Indian cuisine in a novel direction. Is that blue cheese on your tandoor-grilled chicken kebabs? Yes indeed. Matched with sour cherry reduction and cashews, it's as enticing a preparation as the boldly spiced minced bison momos. Nariyal lamb shank is rich and robust with saffron, chili, and coconut. Sop up the heady sauce with light basmati rice and call it a night.

The old adage "Never judge a book by its cover" couldn't be more apt for this operation, which seems a most unlikely candidate for "serious food." It's vast and spread over three levels, but when you're seated in that perfect nook full of pretty people and tantalizing cocktails you'll start to get the drift.

There is no denying Chef Kristen Essig's immense skill, as she prepares a delicious tapestry of New Orleans dishes—with zero fuss and maximum flavor. Make a hearty start with fresh-baked bread and cultured Poirier’s cane butter. Then dive into a platter of silky oysters Dauphine, tailed by blackened soft-shell crab with creamed Prairie Ronde rice. Carry on carb loading at dessert with dark chocolate crémeux and vanilla rice pudding—you won't be sorry.

Chef Rob Sonderman of Federalist Pig has expanded to chicken—well, an updated version of fried chicken to be precise. This Petworth perch resembles a modern diner with old-school vibes. Yellow-upholstered booths in alcoves are a haven of privacy, while the ubiquitous counter is best for solo guests. The menu, not unlike the concept, is focused. Guests can build their own bucket (or combo) and sandwich, which can be made with waffles. Starters like hot honey cauliflower; and sides like buttermilk smashed potatoes hit all the right spots. Spicy seasoning is an option for those who dare, but rolls—finished with honey butter and Maldon sea salt—are a must. Then comes the "fancy fried chicken," which is brined for 24 hours and fried to crisp perfection.