Elsa's impacts on the DMV are minimal, but here's when the worst will pass through

Elsa will pass south of D.C ., but may bring rain and gusty winds to Ocean City, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Key Takeaways:

A weakened Elsa will pass south of D.C. Metro Thursday into Friday

Impacts are minimal for D.C., but Ocean City may see gusty winds and rain

Tropical storm Elsa is battering Cuba and is moving toward Florida, where tropical storm conditions are expected late Monday into Tuesday. The storm could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to parts of Florida. From there, the storm will move along the Eastern Seaboard bringing rain and gusty winds to the Georgia, Carolina and Virginia coastlines.

DMV Impacts

Overall, the impacts on the DMV are low, especially for D.C. An approaching cold front and low pressure will help to steer the storm further east, away from the area.

Southern Maryland and areas such as Ocean City may experience wind gusts up to 25-30 miles per hour, along with rain and thunderstorms. Most of the impacts would happen between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

If the storm continues to track east, the impacts might not felt as much.

There is still time for the track of the storm to change, and the WUSA9 weather team will continue to monitor and update.

Elsa is the only tropical disturbance in the Atlantic at this time. She is also the earliest-known fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin in the satellite era (1966-present), breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.