Hurricane Warnings issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Laura

A much weaker Marco will bring rain to the area Tuesday. Impacts from Laura could start late Tuesday and last through Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Marco has lost all of its tropical characteristics and is no longer a tropical system. However, the remnant low will bring southeast Louisiana scattered showers with some downpours possible Tuesday. An isolated tornado may also be possible, but the chance looks slim as of Tuesday afternoon.

The focus now shifts to Laura which became a hurricane early Tuesday shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to intensify on a path to hit the U.S. Coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane capable of "devastating" damage.

Hurricane Laura

As of the 1 p.m. Tuesday advisory, The National Hurricane Center said Laura was located about 525 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La. The storm is moving north-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Laura is a little ragged-looking at the moment due to light wind shear and some dry air. However, that will change later Tuesday as it moves into a more favorable area for development.

Laura is expected to strengthen significantly during the next 48 hours and is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall with winds of 115 mph around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass and east of Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A storm surge warning is in effect or San Luis Pass Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A storm surge watch is in effect for Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass as well as the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Miss. including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

⚠️Impacts from Hurricane Laura

Laura will have a more significant impact on Louisiana than Marco. For southeast Louisiana, storm surge will be the significant impact from this storm.

Storm surge

Storm surge at landfall is forecast to be the following:

High Island Texas to Morgan City: 7-11 feet

Morgan City to mouth of Mississippi River: 4-6 feet

Mouth of Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Miss.: 3-5 feet

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Lake Maurepas: 2-4 feet

Rain

Laura is expected to bring roughly 1-4 inches of rain to southeast Louisiana from Wednesday through Friday. We should be able to handle that amount of rain, but we'll watch closely in case of some heavier bands.

Tornadoes

A few isolated tornadoes could also spin up on Wednesday as we'll be positioned in the tornado-prone northeast side of the storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area at a 'slight' risk, which is level 2 out of 5. That means some isolated tornadic storms will be possible.

Wind

We'll also have breezy winds from the east/southeast at 15-25 mph with higher gusts on Wednesday. Some low-end tropical storm force winds are expected along our coast where the tropical storm warnings are in place.

Farther west near the Texas-Louisiana state line, higher rain totals of 4-8 inches are expected, with isolated amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall can produce widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks and minor river flooding. Much higher storm surge of up to 13 feet is also in the forecast for southwest Louisiana.

Of course, it is a good idea to make any storm preparations you may need to do now and make sure storm drains are cleaned.

Extended Outlook

There is a pattern called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) which is a fluctuation of favorable and unfavorable states for tropical development across the globe. This favorable/unfavorable pattern shifts every few weeks. At the end of August and into September, this pattern will shift over the Atlantic. When in a "favorable" mode, you could see multiple storms at a time and also the chance for more powerful storms. So we'll be more favorable as we near the peak of the season. Stay tuned.

Hurricane season forecast to become "extremely active"

NOAA released their August hurricane season forecast update and called for an 'Extremely Active' season. The forecast called for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major. These numbers already include nine named storms and two hurricanes.

The reasons for the extremely active season:

• Warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean

• Enhanced West African Monsoon (rainy) season - causes tropical waves

• Possible La Nina forming in the months ahead

• Reduced wind shear over the Atlantic Basin - allows storms to develop

Now is the time to be prepared. Typically, the season becomes more active in the next few weeks with the peak on September 10th.

The expert forecasters at Colorado State issued their August update on the 2020 hurricane season. Their forecast now calls for 24 named storms (total for the season), 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

That's an increase of four named storms, three hurricanes, and one major hurricane.

Should there be 24 named storms, they would run out of names and have to go to the Greek alphabet, like in 2005.

