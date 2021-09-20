Tonight's Harvest moon is the last full moon of the summer

It will not be clear but we will be able to see the full moon tonight.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The full moon tonight, which will rise at 7:55 p.m., is known as the Harvest Moon.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the colonists adopted the names of the full moons given by the Native Americans. This full moon is also known as the Full Corn Moon and even the Full Barley Moon. The Harvest Moon meant just that, time to harvest the crops before frosts and cold weather set in.

This full moon is very bright and even allowed farmers to harvest at night.

The full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox is named the Harvest Moon. It is possible for the Harvest Moon to fall in early October depending on the moon cycle.

The Autumnal Equinox will start at 3:21 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon. Last year, the Harvest Moon occurred on October first as that was closer to the Autumnal Equinox than the full moon on September second.

Here are the names of all the full moons:

January: Wolf Moon (Old Moon, Ice Moon)

February: Snow Moon (Storm Moon, Hunger Moon)

March: Worm Moon (Crust Moon, Sap Moon)

April: Pink Moon (Egg Moon, Fish moon)

May: Flower Moon (Hare Moon, Milk Moon)

June: Strawberry Moon (Rose Moon, Hot Moon)

July: Buck Moon (Thunder Moon, Hay Moon)

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest Moon (Corn Moon, Barley Moon)

October: Hunter's Moon

November: Beaver Moon (Frost Moon)

December: Cold Moon

