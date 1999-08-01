x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Dry spell takes over Washington, DC in May

Typically D.C.’s third rainiest month of the year, May 2023 is well positioned to finish among the driest on record in the nation’s capital.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Washington Monument and reflecting pool are seen from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — This month is well positioned to finish among the driest Mays on record in the nation’s capital. 

That is significant because May is typically D.C.’s third rainiest month of the year, according to NOAA

This month’s dry weather has only compounded the drier than average conditions in the Mid-Atlantic Region, that date back to last August.

Eight out of nine months since August 2022 have been drier than average.

May will likely be the driest month yet in that stretch, with only 0.43 inches of reported rainfall in the nation’s capital as of May 24. 

Although scattered showers are possible on Sunday, not enough rain is expected to ensure this month will finish outside the top 10 driest Mays.

There are two significant things to note when looking at the existing top 10 driest Mays in Washington, D.C.

Only two of D.C.’s driest Mays have occurred in the last 40 years, most recently in 1999. 

Also, D.C.’s second and ninth driest Mays, in 1986 and 1957, respectively, occurred in what were unusually dry years as a whole. That’s important because having an unusually dry month or two doesn’t mean the entire year will be drier than average.

The latest Drought Monitor Index shows widespread “abnormally dry” conditions across the D.C. metro area.

DC’s 10 Driest May’s (Source: NOAA)

1. 0.41” (1939)
2. 0.75” (1986)
3. 0.87” (1911)
4. 1.01” (1875)
5. 1.02” (1944)
6. 1.06” (1963)
7. 1.20” (1969)
8. 1.28” (1999)
9. 1.40” (1957)
10. 1.42” (1920)

Driest May’s at Dulles Airport (Source: NOAA)

1. 0.34” (2007)
2. 0.80” (1964)
3. 0.99” (1969)
4. 1.19” (1986)
5. 1.51” (1991)

   

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:



More Videos

In Other News

ECO9 visits Eagle Academy Charter School in DC

Before You Leave, Check This Out