5 rescued from sailing vessel near Cape Lookout, North Carolina during Tropical Storm Ophelia

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — 5 people were rescued from a sailing vessel near Cape Lookout, North Carolina Friday as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved closer to shore, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue happened within Lookout Bight in Cape Lookout, North Carolina from an anchored 38-foot catamaran named Wanderful Life.

The owner of the vessel called Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders shortly before 7:15 p.m. to report concerns with the weather while anchored. He didn't feel comfortable in the channel and requested to be rescued.

All passengers aboard were wearing lifejackets and three of them were children, ages 10, 7, and 4, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat from the Fort Macon station was en route shortly before 8 p.m. and navigated through a narrow channel using flares as light due to the weather conditions.

Crew members got to the vessel at 8:55 p.m. and got all five passengers aboard within 20 minutes.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew also flew out there to provide an overhead light as the Coast Guard boat went back to the Fort Macon station, getting back around 10:20 p.m.

During the rescue, there were six to eight-foot seas, and occasional 10-foot swells. Winds were 35 to 40 miles per hour. The sailing vessel was left anchored in Lookout Bight and will be assessed once Tropical Storm Ophelia passes.

No one was hurt in the rescue.