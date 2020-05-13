2020 Hurricane Names for the Atlantic Basin

There are 21 names on the list which is recycled every six years.

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st. Here's a look at the names of the storms this year.

Where do the names come from? Hurricanes have been named since the 1950s. The names are maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization, through a strict procedure.

The list below is reused every six years. For example, the 2020 list of names will be used again in 2026. Some names do get retired, if the storm is particularly deadly or costly.

Some retired names include Katrina, Harvey and Betsey. The name Dorian will likely get retired as well.

In each of the last five years, hurricane season has started early.

A Potentially Busy Hurricane Season

The National Hurricane Center has not officially released its forecast yet, but other credible experts are thinking that this hurricane season will have above average activity.

Researchers at Colorado State University have predicted a busy season, forecasting 16 named storms with eight of them becoming hurricanes and at least four hurricanes will be major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are category 3 and above and pack winds of 111 mph or stronger.

El Nino will likely be a no-show this hurricane season, which is one reason why researchers are predicting an above-average season along with warmer than average ocean temperatures in the Atlantic.

El Nino conditions typically make the winds over the tropics stronger and that helps to "sheer" or tear the storms apart as they are trying to develop. Without that wind sheer, there wouldn't be much to slowdown the storms especially given the warmer waters, something hurricanes and tropical storms thrive on.

"Tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are currently warmer than their long-term average values and are consequently also considered a factor favoring an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season," researchers said on the Colorado State University website.

ENSO-Neutral conditions are present now and are expected to persist through the summer and possibly into fall, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The average hurricane season has 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Pennsylvania State Univeristy is also predicting an above average hurricane season. The analysis is head up by Dr. Micheal Mann and fellow scientists.