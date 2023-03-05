Lyft offers free rides in the DC area for Cinco de Mayo

Here's what you need to know to get home safe after celebrating.

WASHINGTON — A local nonprofit organization is doing its part to make sure Cinco de Mayo celebrations don't turn deadly this year. Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP)'s 2023 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide program runs from 4 p.m. May 5 to 4 a.m. May 6.

During the twelve-hour period, area residents ages 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones then enter the SoberRide code in the app’s payment tab (under the Add Lyft Pass option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. WRAP’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo SoberRide promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday on www.SoberRide.com.

“Over a third of U.S. traffic fatalities during Cinco de Mayo involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s President.

The SoberRide program also offers free rides on St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holidays. SoberRide is offered throughout Lyft’s Washington D.C. coverage area.