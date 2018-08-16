ARLINGTON, VA -- Power has been restored after a widespread power outage at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.
Arrival and departure flights were halted temporarily, but resumed operations after a short time.
The runway lights were still working, as well as some of the lights on the outside.
The terminal itself; however, was dark while the airport operated with emergency lighting.
Airport authorities worked to restore power and said an emergency generator was smoking. The fire department arrived and determined it was only smoke.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
