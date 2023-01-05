Local bar in Capitol Hill offering 'Speaker of the Pub' special complete with a gavel

The special is available for anyone 21 years old until a Speaker of the House is elected.

WASHINGTON — As the House continues to struggle to elect a new Speaker, one pub in Northeast D.C. is poking fun at the whole ordeal.

Union Pub in Capitol Hill is offering a "Speaker of the Pub" food and drink special, until a Speaker of the House is elected.

For $218, pub customers can enjoy two buckets of Bud/Bud Light, eight shots of whiskey, one bottle of wine, one bottle of fancy champagne, platter of totchos, and a "Speaker of the Pub" gavel.

The special is available at the pub located at 201 Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast D.C. starting Thursday and until a Speaker of the House is decided on.

You asked for it. For $218 you can be #SpeakerOfThePub & enjoy:

• 2 Buckets of Bud/Bud Light

• 8 Shots of Whiskey

• 1 Bottle of Wine

• 1 Bottle of Fancy Champagne

• Platter of Totchos

• "Speaker of the Pub" Gavel



Available today & until a Speaker of the House is elected! — Union Pub (@UnionPub) January 5, 2023

Anyone who partakes in the special is encouraged to drink responsibly.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with alcohol abuse please call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or search SAMHSA's Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator. The National Helpline provides 24-hour free and confidential treatment referral and information about mental and/or substance use disorders, prevention, and recovery in English and Spanish.