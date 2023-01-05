x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DMV Destinations

Local bar in Capitol Hill offering 'Speaker of the Pub' special complete with a gavel

The special is available for anyone 21 years old until a Speaker of the House is elected.
Credit: BNP Design Studio - stock.adobe.
Illustration of a Beer Mug as a Gavel Used by a Judge. Law About Alcohol or Drinking

WASHINGTON — As the House continues to struggle to elect a new Speaker, one pub in Northeast D.C. is poking fun at the whole ordeal.

Union Pub in Capitol Hill is offering a "Speaker of the Pub" food and drink special, until a Speaker of the House is elected.

For $218, pub customers can enjoy two buckets of Bud/Bud Light, eight shots of whiskey, one bottle of wine, one bottle of fancy champagne, platter of totchos, and a "Speaker of the Pub" gavel. 

The special is available at the pub located at 201 Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast D.C. starting Thursday and until a Speaker of the House is decided on.

Anyone who partakes in the special is encouraged to drink responsibly. 

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with alcohol abuse please call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or search SAMHSA's Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator. The National Helpline provides 24-hour free and confidential treatment referral and information about mental and/or substance use disorders, prevention, and recovery in English and Spanish.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

McCarthy appears to lose 10th ballot vote for Speaker

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

New Florida-themed bar with gator, pool-themed fun comes to Navy Yard

Before You Leave, Check This Out