Uber is bringing shared rides back to DC

WASHINGTON — After a pandemic pause, rideshare company Uber says it's relaunching its shared-ride option soon in D.C. The company says putting more people in fewer cars will help make Uber more sustainable, affordable and efficient.

Uber's shared-ride option, called UberX Share, has been completely redesigned. With UberX Share, riders can save more money than with a regular Uber ride. In the U.S., riders will receive an upfront discount if they choose UberX Share. If they are matched with a co-rider along the way, they can save up to 20% off the total fare.

Riders will only be matched with other riders heading in the same direction. The company says they have designed the new ride option so that, on average, riders arrive no more than eight minutes later than a regular Uber ride.

The company says using UberX Share is a good choice for the planet, too.

"By helping to match more people in fewer cars faster, we can help cut gas use, vehicle-miles and emissions per passenger, and make transportation more affordable," the company said in a press release.

UberX share is coming soon to D.C., Baltimore, Miami, Nashville and Philadelphia. Uber did not give an exact date for when the new shared-ride option will be available for Uber users.