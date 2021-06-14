131 mph in a 55 mph zone: Virginia State Police start posting parts of reckless speeding tickets on social media

A reckless speeding ticket in Virginia sparked VSP to post on social media warning other drivers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are posting on social media some of their recent speeding citations. Their goal is to warn residents reckless driving is happening where they live.

On Sunday a trooper pulled over a driver going 131 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

“We do have troopers that stop those types of speeds every single day," State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

According to Anaya, the driver was speeding on a straightaway on I-564, near the Naval Station Norfolk.

This wasn't the only high-speed stop that day.

“That trooper right after that made another stop for 94 miles per hour," she said.

State Police are now posting some of these speeding tickets on social media.

Yes, you’re reading this traffic summonses correctly... a #VSP Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-564 in #Norfolk for 131 mph in a posted 55 mph. #ExcessiveSpeedKills #Drive2SaveLives #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/3l4zyr8joT — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 13, 2021

Sgt. Anaya explained they are highlighting what kind of stops troopers are facing in Hampton Roads and across the state.

“Making the public aware that speed does kill," she said.

On Friday, a man was killed on I-664 for speeding into traffic. Anaya said the man swerved to avoid other cars, hit a barrier, and overturned several times.

The driver, Kevin Riddick, was thrown from the car and died.

Rosalind Powell drives on the highway every day to get to work. She said it doesn't take long before she sees a car speeding past her.

“Flying, hundred miles an hour all the time, yes," said Powell.

Powell hopes troopers keep posting these warnings and for people to stay more alert on the roadways.

“Bringing it to people's attention to slow down, slow down. It’s okay, you’re going to get there.”