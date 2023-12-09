Traffic Alert: President Biden to attend Virginia event during rush hour

The president is attending a fundraiser in Virginia on Wednesday evening, which will likely snarl traffic during the evening commute.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to attend a fundraising event in McLean, Virginia on Wednesday evening which is expected to impact traffic during rush hour.

The president's schedule has him leaving the White House in the early evening heading to McLean, which will undoubtedly affect the evening commute as the Secret Service motorcade moves Biden through the District into Virginia.

The fundraiser is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m., and the president should be back at the White House before 9 p.m.

While the route the president's motorcade will take isn't public, commuters should be prepared for delays in the event that the motorcade is on their route.

There may be more delays later in the evening when Biden returns from Virginia, but that will be after the evening commute.

No other details have been released.

