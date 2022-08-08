Road Closure: Netflix movie 'Rustin' filming in Southeast DC

The closure will happen on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Drivers in D.C. may see more traffic in Southeast as a movie being filmed in the area will cause a portion of the roadway to be closed Thursday.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the film Rustin will be filming in the area, causing North Carolina Avenue between 6th Street and 8th Street Southeast to be closed.

Drivers should expect parking restrictions along the street. Emergency no parking and closed signs will be posted in the area to alert drivers. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Rustin is about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who was an advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr. and the main organizer of the March on Washington in 1963. The movie will star Coleman Domingo as Rustin. Other actors in the cast include Chris Rock, Jeffrey Wright, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Glynn Turman.

MPD says all street closures are subject to change based on conditions. For up-to-date information, follow the D.C. Police Traffic Twitter page.