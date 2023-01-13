Metrorail operators to get new training in 'state-of-the-art' simulators

The Safety and Readiness department found recent training classes "did not follow the proper sequence of non-passenger and in-service training for train operators."

WASHINGTON — Metrorail operators are being put through new training in "state-of-the-art" simulators, WMATA said Friday.

Metro’s Safety and Readiness department is implementing the new training procedures to enhance their on-the-job training, the agency said.

They're using eight 7000-series train simulators that they say are state-of-the-art.

WMATA said student train operators are required to undergo extensive training that includes:

Several weeks of classroom training with an instructor

Must pass written practical exam

Eight weeks of Yard Practical Training (YPT) which includes eight hours of in-person, non-passenger training with an instructor on the mainline

30 hours in revenue service with an instructor

Must pass practical exam for certification

Follow-up 30/60/90 day assessment

"Training enhancements that increase employee knowledge and confidence are an important part of strengthening safety culture," said Theresa M. Impastato, Chief of Safety and Readiness. "By conducting a full and transparent investigation, we are taking actions to better prepare our employees to improve the overall safety of our services."

WMATA said its internal investigation confirmed that all active rail operators have completed requirements for safe operations of passenger service; "However, 64 operators from recent training classes did not follow the proper training sequence."

Those operators will get additional simulator training to reinforce safe operating practices.