Metro prepares for Fourth of July with additional services, no fees, train and bus wrappings

WMATA will increase service and waive fees after 5 p.m. for metro riders traveling to July Fourth fireworks and other festivities around D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. has already started celebrating the Fourth of July ahead of Tuesday and WMATA is preparing for the holiday crowds with additional service, free rides and Independence Day-themed transportation.

According to a statement released by WMATA, there will be two buses and one train wrapped in red, white and blue firework designs with the slogan "With Liberty and Transportation for All."

The train and buses can be tracked on WMATA's live tracker when the vehicles are in service.

WMATA also announced they will increase service options after 4 p.m. and trains and buses will provide free transportation starting at 5 p.m. The transit system says travelers should be prepared for longer lines and wait times after the fireworks end.

The Smithsonian station is the closest metro station to the mall, but will also be the busiest. The station will become "exit only" at 5 p.m. and "entry only" after 9 p.m. The Metro Transit Police Department may temporarily restrict entry to other stations to prevent unsafe conditions due to overcrowding.

The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations on the Orange Line are still closed, but all other trains will operate on their regular schedule. The Arlington Cemetery Station will remain open until 11 p.m.

Metrobuses will operate on a Sunday schedule and will have some detours due to Fourth of July road closures.

The agency released a list of travel tips ahead of the busy holiday:

Avoid rail transfers: Select a station near your destination on the same line as your origin to avoid the need to transfer and reduce crowding.

Delay return travel after the fireworks, if possible.

Follow guidance of Metro Transit Police and Metro Ambassadors positioned throughout the system.

Avoid traveling with items prohibited by the National Park Service on the National Mall, including weapons, alcohol, glass bottles or containers, fireworks, folding chairs, and coolers larger than 36 quarts (23”x15”x15”). Click here to view the full list of prohibited items.

Other convenient stations to consider: Foggy Bottom (may become ‘entry only’ after fireworks), Metro Center, Federal Triangle, Archives, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Union Station, L’Enfant Plaza, Capitol South, Federal Center SW, Arlington Cemetery (open until 11 p.m.)