WASHINGTON — A Virginia state lawmaker says he is confident that a study into extending Metrorail service toward Prince William County will be approved as part of a new state budget.

"I-95 is such a disaster," Senator Scott Surovell said. Surovell represents parts of Prince William, Stafford, and Fairfax Counties and said he has been pushing for the study, which is in both budget bills from both parties.

The study would investigate extending the Blue Line beyond Franconia Springfield and toward Fort Belvoir and maybe even Quantico.

"We need to plan for the long term," Surovell said, stating that more than 82,000 people driving to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County each day and forecasts of an extra two million people moving to the D.C. region in the next twenty years.

"We have the mandate to do this," Surovell said, adding he has support from Prince William County supervisors.

The Senate Democrat said he anticipates the study -- which would look at land use as well as engineering -- could cost between $1.5 million and $3 million.

RELATED: How buses will become the backbone of Amazon HQ2 in Northern Virginia

Surovell acknowledged that it could pale in comparison to the cost of construction. Funding documents show the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line --- a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority project-- will cost more than $2B, with help from the Commonwealth of Virginia along with Loudon and Fairfax Counties.

RELATED: Here's why slug lines may be the solution to easing traffic congestion on I-66

"Somebody will have to lead the construction," Surovell said, who underscored that Congress is discussing a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and the idea could reap the benefits if "the feds decide to step up."

Surovell estimates a Metro extension is 15 years away, but "you always have to keep planning for the future."

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your new