WASHINGTON — A man is dead after another pedestrian crash in the District, and police are looking for the vehicle that hit him.

Officers were flagged down by witnesses who found an unresponsive man lying in the middle of the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C., police said.

When police got to the scene they found a man, approximately in his 30s, who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. The victim has not yet been identified.

MPD's Major Crash investigators have determined the man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. At this time, it is unclear whether or not the driver knew they struck the man when they drove away, police said.

MPD investigators have no vehicle description to release at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to call MPD at 202-727-9099.

According to a Governors Highway Safety Association report looking at the deaths in the first half of 2019, cases of pedestrians being killed are at a 30-year high around the country, showing a 5 percent jump nationally.

The report states 57 people were killed in Virginia, 56 in Maryland, and six more deaths were recorded in D.C. in 2019.

The GHAS data says the deaths during the day have seen a 16 percent spike, but that most pedestrians are hit when it's dark outside.

From 2009 to 2018, there's been a 67 percent increase in deaths happening at night across the nation.

